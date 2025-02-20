Paul Laskey, a 43 -year -old man from Newcastle, suffered an acid attack in February 2023 when he went to protect his son from an attempted robbery with a knife. In the eight months of the attack, they have practiced two emergency cornea transplants and three amniotic tissue graftsusing the internal lining of a donated placenta, to try to stabilize your eye.

The acid caused several chemical burns in the left eye and “melted” the internal and external layers of its cornea, leaving him without vision. Laskey, plumber and heating engineer, has assured that doctors told him “from day first” that the question was not to take his eyes, that “it was about saving his eye” and then they could work on it.

In fact, he has not been able to regain his left eye yet. «Now they are talking about making me a stem cell transplant And we hope you return some view, ”he said in an interview with the PA news agency.

Likewise, Laskey has been “very grateful” to the mother who donated her placenta to help people “run the risk of losing their sight.”









For his part, his aggressor, Robbie Scott, was sentenced to 10 years, which in August increased Until 11 years After referring the case to the Court of Appeals. Laskey has assured that their family is still recovering. «My son is reaching the limit. He says he feels guilty, but it’s not his fault, ”he added.

“Paul’s story reminds us of the importance of donation of all kinds”

The National Director of Blood Recovery and Tissue Transplants and Ophthalmological Services of the NHS, Claire Price, said that amnios grafts are “very special” because they have a “crucial” role to “save the vision” of those who have suffered accidents or accidents injuries

«Paul’s story is a reminder of how important the donation of all kindsincluding blood, plasma, organs and stem cells, ”he said.

Professor Francisco Figueireo, an ophthalmologist consultant of the Newcastle Eye Center, treated Laskey and has assured that such injuries are “a true emergency.”

«In the case of Paul, which is Really seriouswe begin eliminating any residue of the chemical agent that could still have been in contact with the eye, before progressing to intensive, topical, systemic and surgical treatment, by means of amniotic membrane transplantation, ”he described.

Amnia grafts are light, elastic and almost transparent sheets that are created taking tissue of the internal lining of the placenta. They can cure damage to the surface of the eye and, at the same time, provide anti -inflammatory benefits.