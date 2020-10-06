In Scotland, students returning to their campus find themselves in isolation in their rooms following cases of Covid-19. Some denounce the situation on social networks.

In Scotland as elsewhere, the start of the academic year is disrupted by the pandemic. This is particularly the case in Edinburgh, where thousands of students find themselves in isolation in their rooms following cases of Covid-19, in conditions they denounce.

On the campus ofEdinburgh, Jemima arrives from London for her first year of college and stays at Pollock halls, the university city. She still has the right to go out, but she knows that confinement is watching her. “It will probably happen to me. In my building, there are already several floors in isolation”, says the young woman. On site, if a case is suspect, the entire floor concerned is isolated until the result is obtained. And if a case of Covid-19 is proven, it is two weeks of strict isolation for the student in question and all his neighbors. Jemima ensures that she doesn’t panic. “I have pasta, tea, lots of food. It’s a very weird time “, she confides.

The life of confined in a small university room is difficult. And, in addition, the meals provided by the university arouse a lot of reactions. Many isolated students receive only one meal a day, and according to some, the quality of the food leaves something to be desired, when it has not expired for 15 days. Tess, a student, decided to denounce the situation on social networks by creating a twitter account with the evocative title: pollock prisoner.

This is one of the “meals” a student was given today (the 29th of September) in isolation. As you can see – it’s out of date. 7 and a half grand for a moldy plain bread roll. @EdinburghUni are feeding their isolating kids inedible food. Share and retweet! This cannot go on! pic.twitter.com/10n3aIq2lH – pollockprisoner (@pollockprisoner) September 29, 2020

For the student, the living conditions in the university campus are “inhuman”. That’s why she decided to talk about it. She doesn’t mince her words: “Prisoners are allowed out for exercises and are given three meals a day, which is not the case. So we are paying for a place worse than a prison right now. ” She talks about “the most expensive prison in the UK”, whereas in full board, the university year costs nearly 10,000 euros. “They brought us here for one reason: to take our money!”, she denounces.

The presence of students on campus is not a requirement, knowing that most of the courses are online, and that it is most often simple videos, without the possibility of interaction. His mask on his face, Fransisco sometimes has trouble understanding what he’s doing there. “It is not exactly what we expected. It empowers us even more: we decide on our own whether or not to work. You have to make your own schedule “, he explains. On the spot, parties, parties or any type of gathering of more than six people are also prohibited.

Student life on the Edinburgh campus – The Richard Place report