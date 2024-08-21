Climate change will make the Middle East uninhabitable

In the future, the Middle East may become an uninhabitable region on Earth due to climate change. This is the conclusion reached by analysts from the Council on Foreign Relations, Christina Buri and Stephen Cook. They presented their arguments in an article published in Foreign Policy.

The Middle East has seen record-breaking summer temperatures this year. Analysts say the persistent heat will lead to significant problems, including droughts and water shortages that could cause dehydration and the spread of disease. Experts agree that in the future, people in the region will move to Europe to seek refuge.

It was previously reported that global warming poses potential risks to fish in almost all of the world’s oceans. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow on the planet and global temperatures rise by 3-4 degrees, fish populations in many regions will decline by more than 10 percent by mid-century.