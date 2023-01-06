The longest-running soap at Rai, Un posto al sole, ended up at the center of controversy on social media for a scene that immortalized a gay kiss. The kiss between Sasà and Castrese, played by Cosimo Alberti and Peppe Romano, inflamed the public of enthusiasts who follow the historic soap set in Posillipo every day. The “offending” episode was broadcast on Rai 3 on 2 January.

“How disgusting”, “disturb the minors”, are some of the indignant comments that appeared on social networks. The screenwriters’ idea of ​​opening up to a homosexual story didn’t please at least that slice of more traditional viewers. Some users have even made it a matter of religion: “Shame on you that you are unleashing the wrath of God! Wasn’t a virus and wars for the world enough for you?

In previous episodes, the authors had tried in some way, between jokes and unequivocal approaches, to prepare the viewers, showing a mutual interest between the two characters. Obviously there are many comments from those who instead appreciated the opening of a soap very popular with families on the theme of homosexuality, underlining that there is nothing scandalous: “In 2023 does a kiss between two men still create a scandal?”.