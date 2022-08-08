EP Murcia Monday, August 8, 2022, 4:51 p.m.



Up to seventy tons of toxic waste -among them fiber cement pipes with asbestos- have been located by the Civil Guard in a place in Mazarrón. According to sources from the body, the owner of the farm, who does not have authorization for waste management, is being investigated for an alleged crime against natural resources and the environment for which he could face up to two years in prison. .

The agents of the nature protection service (Seprona) of the Armed Institute began this investigation after locating this large amount of solid waste irregularly deposited in a place in Mazarrón. The investigations uncovered that different types of products were stored indiscriminately at the site, among which were asbestos-containing asbestos-cement pipes.

heat hazard



In those 150 square meters of surface, the sources specified, seventy tons of waste were accumulated in the open, whose exposure to high temperatures could generate certain risks in the natural environment.

Due to the different types of waste, its high volume, its mixture and the absence of mandatory security measures, in a free access area without perimeter fencing, the agents suspected that it could be an irregular waste cemetery.

As explained by the sources, the expert report and the visual inspections carried out by Seprona have revealed that the owner of the farm lacked the necessary authorizations to carry out waste management. For this reason he is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against natural resources and the environment. The Criminal Code provides for this crime prison sentences of between six months and two years, fines and special disqualification for profession or trade for a period of between one and two years. A court of instruction in Totana has taken charge of the case.