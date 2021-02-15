Last November, a phone rang in Tucumán. Someone warned that a high-profile project was being planned in the bowels of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports: a series of very federal high-performance training centers. The provincial authorities did not doubt it. It was the necessary accolade after that dream of having a similar complex that had been reborn after the publication in Clarín of the story about the search for young talents in the Calchaquí Valleys.

Immediately, from Governor Juan Manzur down, all the provincial strata began to work on the development of a project to replace the old CARDA (Center for High Performance Sports in Height), whose idea had resurfaced with force but had to be rejected by the high complexity of carrying it out and its high cost.

It happens that several adjustments had to be made to those original sketches of the Tucumán architect César Pelli who, in addition, by then had already passed away. The studio I was working for is American and each consultation cost a hefty amount of dollars, so that also led to it being left out.

The head of the Tourism and Sports portfolio, Matías Lammens, tells this newspaper that the construction of the centers “is part of the Ministry’s strategic plan to promote access to sport from different angles.” In this sense, the program “Clubs en Obra” stands out, which he defines as “the greatest support in the history of the State for neighborhood and town clubs, which is where the boys start sports.”

The locations of the Altitude Training Center (CEA) of Tafí del Valle, Tucumán.

Therefore, he assures, within the framework of “strengthening public spaces such as municipal sports centers in 14 provinces of the country, we are going to carry out this great investment to federalize access to high performance sports. We proposed that each region of the country have its CeNARD – emphasizes – and we are on that path. “

The opportunity, then, fell like a glove to update the tafinisto project. Adriana Nofal, president of the Fundación Misión Deportiva, and Horacio Anselmi, coach with decades of experience and a man of permanent consultation at Enard (both at the head of the project of the “Argentine Kenyans” that this media announced in January 2020 ), they started picking up phones.

The result? The Tafí del Valle Altitude Training Center (CEA) project that was presented to the ministry headed by Lammens last November and that was approved by the former president of San Lorenzo.

The architect in charge will be Ricardo Salim, who met this weekend with Anselmi, a permanent advisor to the foundation, to finish outlining the preliminary project and determine the size of the tracks, lifts, complementary services, changing rooms, etc.

A man of extensive experience and wide local and international recognition, owner of a Master in Architecture with the iconic Cristopher Alexander at the University of California, Berkeley and with studies also with Geoffrey Broadbent in London, Salim is currently head of the Space Reconversion Unit Public (UREP).

The architect Ricardo Salim and Horacio Anselmi, two of the fundamental legs of the new project of the Altitude Training Center of Tafí del Valle, Tucumán.

He is the head of a team that is polishing the project taking into account social, cultural and environmental factors. All will have a high degree of importance, on the one hand because of the height (2,000 meters above sea level) and the mountainous terrain in which it will be located, and on the other because it may happen that during the development there are pieces that date back to the times. in which the native peoples inhabited a large part of the territory.

For this, they assure in Tucumán, they have a special commission dedicated and affirm that any ancestral piece will be preserved. It is worth remembering that the talent search project includes boys from the Diaguita-Calchaquí communities who had to be authorized by their caciques to train and two of them arrived at the Dakar 2022 Campus last year at CeNARD.

During the first week of February, Manzur traveled to Buenos Aires with the Minister of Government and Justice, Carolina Vargas Aignasse, and met with Minister Lammens, who confirmed the financing of the project.

The Tucuman authorities visiting the lands near the Pinar de los Ciervos, where the Altitude Training Center (CEA) of Tafí del Valle will be located.

In this sense, as Clarín learned, the teams from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are already working with teams from different provinces to advance the preliminary work projects. This will require an investment of about 25 million dollars and, of course, in a complex context for the country’s economy, the big question arises: where will the money come from? Some sources indicate that the financing will come from international banking entities.

Lammens is cautious in this regard and does not confirm it, although he acknowledges that “international financing will be required” and assures that “progress is being made in the last steps in this regard.”

The minister does confirm the locations of most of the sports centers, which are defined, and highlights that they will be one of those works that go beyond political colors: “In addition to Tafí del Valle they will be in Posadas, San Juan, Santa Fe, Caleta Olivia and one in the AMBA, although we are defining where. We are very excited about this, which transcends an administration and is part of the effort made by the national State so that all Argentines and Argentines can access sport without having to leave their place of origin and their families “.

Nofal, one of the main promoters of the Tucuman project, assures that in a matter of “weeks” the final design would be presented (at the beginning of March it would be presented publicly), but advances some details of the infrastructure.

“It will not be oriented to a discipline but will be the basis of the entire sport. It will have a rowing and canoeing track in the Mollar”, he explains in accordance with what he considers an advance with respect to the old CARDA project that, despite appearing more ambitious and having Soccer or baseball fields, which would hardly be used, did not have any area for those water sports. In this case, this sector, with a deposit for boats and an office, will be built in the La Angostura dam, a few kilometers from Tafí del Valle.

Two of the state architects who will work on the project for the Tafí del Valle Height Training Center and, in the middle, Adriana Nofal, sports manager and one of the promoters of the project.

“In Pinar de los Ciervos -adds the sports manager- there will be the rest of the infrastructure: there will be an athletics track, a fully equipped gym, an Olympic pool although its depth will be less, a SUM with courts for different indoor disciplines such as basketball. or volleyball and even a small convention center for training and coaching training. “

In addition, it is proud of the athletics tracks: there will be a 200 meter deck and a dirt track, with an irrigation system, of 400 meters. And it details that a rehabilitation center and a contingent reception building that could house several hundred athletes are also contemplated.

Lammens is enthusiastic about Tafí’s proposal: “It is an ambitious project that is in line with our objective of federalizing access to sport. Furthermore, we know that due to these particular conditions, it can arouse the interest of athletes and delegations from all over the world. the world and also become a source of income for the province and the country. “