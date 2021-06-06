These three abaraneros theater fans, when their jobs allow them, have been killing the bug for everything that has to do with culture for more than twenty years. David Saorín is the director of ‘El Auto del Prentación’, by José Gil García, which is performed every Holy Monday in Passion Week, and has as assistant director Domi Carrelón, who for many years has belonged to the Cultural association ’17 Sides’, like Saorín. Joaquín Fernández, in addition to participating very actively in ‘El Auto del Prentación’ in his roles as Jesús de Nazaret and Caifás – who embroiders them – is a character actor in the company ‘Los Amigos de la Zarzuela’, from Abarán.

But what the three of them will do this month will be different from everything else. Domi Carrelón, 52-year-old employee of the Abarán City Council cleaning service; Joaquín Fernández, a 56-year-old hairdresser, and David Saorín, a 43-year-old mechanical engineer, will give life to Marcos, Sergio and Iván in the play ‘Arte’, which will be performed at the Cervantes de Abarán Theater on the 26th and 27th of this month June, at 9:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and at a price of 4 euros.

The play, which has the collaboration of the Department of Culture, is written by the French playwright Yasmina Reza and was premiered in 1994. Since its premiere, ‘Arte’ has become one of the most represented theatrical pieces around the world. It is a funny comedy that contains within it a not inconsiderable dose of poison.

Its director uses two important themes, friendship and artistic expression, to take the pulse of a society in which it seems more important to have many virtual friends than few real ones. The main trio will make us laugh and reflect in equal parts in this comedy in which we are shown three friends who start a friendship motivated by a work of art that will endanger the friendship between them. “This artistic work will unleash a dialectical combat between these three lifelong friends who, inadvertently, will end up debating the intimate meaning of their friendship and their place in the world,” say the actors, who have been rehearsing for two months.

“We are putting great enthusiasm on this representation trying to be honest with the characters and with the audience,” says Saorín. “This time we dare with a play with ‘molla’, which is going to surprise,” confides Fernández. “It is a complex but very beautiful work with which we are going to try to get excited,” said Domi Carrerón at the presentation. “Every time the curtain of a theater is opened, it is a beautiful moment because culture emerges.”