The British filmmaker Jack Clayton (Brighton, March 1, 1921 – Berkshire, February 26, 1995), which is celebrating its centenary, is remembered above all for titles such as’ Suspense! ‘,’ At nine o’clock every night ‘,’ The innocents ‘or the first adaptation of’ The Great Gatsby ‘. But Clayton made his feature film debut with a movie-scandal, ‘A place at the top’ (1958) that opened wide his career as a director.

Clayton began his career as a child actor in 1929, and later worked for Alexander Korda Studios in various capacities, eventually becoming an assistant to the director. During World War II he served in aviation and had the opportunity to make a short documentary on recently liberated Naples. He would still direct more short films until in 1958 he made his debut as a feature film director with ‘Un lugar en la cumbre’, the story of a climber.

With enough baggage to direct a feature film without problems, Clayton sets his sights on a novel by John Braine what did u offerA complaint about money, greed and the desire to improve socially at all costs. The film, which can be seen as a precedent of ‘free cinema’ due to its social realism, is shot in Warnley, a town in the north of England, over 8/9 months, between 1946 and 1947. Clayton has great skill and pulls off a spectacular cast, starring Simone Signoret, Laurence Harvey and Heather Sears at the helm.

The plot presents Joe Lampton (Laurence Harvey), a municipal employee of a small British town of humble condition but dazzled by wealth and power, a world he wants to access at any price. To achieve this, he manages to cajole Susan Brown (Heather Sears), daughter of a very wealthy industrialist, while maintaining a relationship with Alice Aisgill (Simone Signoret), a French actress neglected by her husband, who is sincerely in love with Joe.

The film opens in London on January 22, 1959, achieving great success, and achieving the Oscar for Best Leading Actress (Signoret) and to the best adapted script, as well as the Baftas for the best British film and the best foreign actress for Simone Signoret. This also achieved the award for best actress at the Cannes Film Festival. But, due to its theme and sex scenes, which for the first time in British cinema meant to show with enormous sincerity between a man and a woman, the film is a scandal. In the United States, where it is released on March 30, 1959, it is denounced by the Catholic Legion of Decency, which promotes all kinds of boycotts and writings against the film. Also disturbing is the relationship of a worker with a young woman from high society, a class that deep down the protagonist despises his strength.

The film was a strong social upheaval contributing that in England, the Conservatives, after 13 years in power, had to cede power to Labor in the following elections, and to the consolidation of ‘free cinema’ with his prutal aesthetic and social approaches, with an analysis of the aspirations of a very upstart young municipal official.

The film arrived in Spanish cinemas on September 14, 1964, tremendously mutilated, taking away all the erotic-political charge that it had, and that over the years has faded.