The magical night of Athletic Bilbao was tarnished yesterday with a pitched battle in the city center that It resulted in the arrest of 14 ultras and 15 people injured In the riots. The security forces foresaw the clashes, which occurred before and after the match around San Mamés. Thus, they arranged a wide deployment of troops with which they intended to rehearse for the grand final that will be held in the capital of Vizcaya on May 21.

The tension began with the arrival of Rome’s fans to the stadium around six in the afternoon. A first security ring waited for the group, among which the Ertzaintza detected members of the Athletic Front, escorted towards the immediate vicinity of San Mamés. There he expected a small group of Athletic fans, mostly young people, who, seeing the Italians arrive, began to launch insults (“fascists” and “fucking Rome”) and objects such as light flags and glass bottles.

At that time the riot agents made the first loads, with the players of both teams already inside the stadium. There were races and moments of tension, which ended with the Ertzaintza agents shielding access doors to the stadium. After these first confrontations two security guards were injured and four Italian fans and two premises were arrested, as reported by the Department of Security of the Basque Government.

The clash between the two hobbies comes long, because already in the first leg of the eighths of the Europa League there were disturbances inside and outside the Olympic stadium between ultras groups that came to harass and persecute individuals displaced from Bilbao for the occasion. However, the thing was not there, since, at the end of the match, where those of Ernesto Valverde certified their pass to the quarterfinals, local fans waited for visitors at the exit of the stadium.









It was then that there was a pitched battle in the center of Bilbao. There was container fire and damage to urban furniture and bars terraces. In these altercations, eight more followers of the local fans were arrested for public disorders. Only one of the detainees remains in police units, the rest have already been released after the pertinent proceedings are carried out, waiting for them to be cited by the judicial authorities.