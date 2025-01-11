The French Gendarmerie, after being notified by the Civil Guard, has recovered this weapon in the Seine-et-Marne region. It is about a 1931 Damascene STAR Model D pistoldelivered to the then president during a visit to Éibar. On the handle it says: «To the first citizen of the Republic. The female group of the Éibar republican group.

The weapon was part of an individual’s illegal arsenal in which there were 25 long weapons, a submachine gun and more than 3,000 cartridges. Four people are being investigated by the Gendarmerie. The Guipúzcoa Civil Guard, through UCE 3, sent this information to the French Gendarmerie.

It is believed to be a weapon delivered in 1932

The investigation began at the end of June 2024, when the Spanish Civil Guard informed the national gendarmerie that an individual living in Seine-et-Marne could illegally possess a Spanish collector’s weapon. It is believed to be a weapon delivered in 1932 to the first president of the Second Republic of Spain, Niceto Alcalá Zamorawho, after the outbreak of the civil war, went into exile and lived in France between 1936 and 1941, reports Servimedia.

Taking into account the historical value of this object, a preliminary investigation was opened before the judicial court of Meaux. The investigations carried out by the gendarmes allowed identify four people, gun collectors or regulars at shooting ranges or the hunting world.









The suspects were arrested and taken into police custody. During the searches carried out at their homes, investigators found the weapon reported by the Spanish authorities. On this occasion, They also discovered an authentic arsenal with 25 long weapons, a STEN submachine guneleven undeclared pistols, and more than 3,000 cartridges.

The four defendants will be summoned to court next April, within the framework of an appearance prior admission of guilt.