Lost progress: Burnt-out remains of a tank lie near the front line near Bakhmut. Ukraine’s counteroffensive is rolling slowly. © Alex Babenko/dpa

There is no decision in sight in Ukraine. The counteroffensive on the ground is lame. But the Black Sea Fleet is making sure it gains land.

Kiev – Sönke Neitzel expressed his confidence unshakably: “Unlike the attack on Crimea in 2014, the Russian soldiers now face fierce resistance. “Putin’s generals probably didn’t have this scenario in mind,” the military historian said n-tv shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their “lightning victory” had already failed to materialize. The Russians lacked surprise and Ukraine defended its capital, Kiev, in particular. A year and a half later, the tide has turned: the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been running behind the hoped-for pace since it began in June 2023, and the Russian aggressors are defending themselves just as doggedly. Except in the Black Sea – there you see Wladimir Putins fleet to gain land.

The American military expert Michael Kofman judges in the online magazine Was on the rocksthe Ukraine war is now what it was never intended to be: a trench war that goes from trench to trench and rewards a lot of movement with little gain in space. Kofman emphasized: “This war has become a war of tree rows. The differences in the front lines are limited to a few hundred meters.”

This is also confirmed by Serhii Kuzan, the head of the think tank Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center in Kiev opposite the German political education center Thomas Daehler Foundation: “We are currently reducing the Russians’ fighting potential. Yes, it’s not progressing very quickly because the Russians currently outnumber us in manpower, about 400,000, with their air force and their artillery. But we can reduce their combat potential because we have higher quality Western technology. At a certain point we will see a successful breakthrough to the Sea of ​​Azov and Crimea. To succeed, we still need Western technology, which is proving to be highly effective at the front.”

Ukraine strong at sea: Black Sea Fleet flees

In summary: No breakthrough, but constant attrition. Amazingly, without a navy, Ukraine is a power, especially at sea. Their pinpricks against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol as well as the sinking and damage of several ships, including a submarine, have had an effect: the Russians were forced to move their fleet from their Black Sea base in Sevastopol out of the reach of Ukrainian drones and cruise missiles To move to the east. According to experts, the Russians are still able to fulfill their main mission: firing cruise missiles and patrolling in narrow zones. The only thing that would be difficult would be more extensive patrols and blockades of Ukrainian ports – for example Export of grain from the port of Odessa to prevent.

In addition, the gas production platforms in the sea that Russia used as radar and sensor platforms were liberated. Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea is almost gone. That is why the transport of wheat from Ukraine by ship continues unhindered. There were no suspected retaliatory strikes by the Russian Navy after the Ukrainian missile attacks.

Ukraine paralyzed: liberation of Crimea a long way off

On land, however, Ukraine is floundering. Russia occupies more than 100,000 square kilometers in the south of Ukrainian territory. However, the liberation of Crimea is a long time coming; on the front in the south, the advantages alternate between the Ukrainian and Russian soldiers; At the end of August, Ukraine recaptured the town of Robotyne – the aim of the operations, in addition to the advance on Crimea, is to interrupt Russian supply lines. Ukraine has so far failed to do this. On the contrary, the Russians are using the time to expand their defense. As the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zalushnyj, told the magazine Economist had to admit that after five months, only 17 kilometers of the targeted 100 kilometers to Crimea had been covered. The goal of advancing to the Sea of ​​Azov is distant, as is the advance on the occupied city of Tokmak, so that this Russian supply hub can be bombarded with artillery to strengthen the Russian-conquered land connection between the occupied territories in the east and the 2014 to perforate annexed Crimea.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, too, the Ukrainian troops have only ever achieved partial success. After all, that’s what reports it too Institute for the Study of War, that Ukrainian operations as part of the counteroffensive had forced Russian troops to regroup. A partial success that also affects the fighting for Avdiivka and makes coordinated cooperation between the Russian invaders more difficult. Nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, the battle for Avdiivka is bloody – especially for the Russians. “They are obviously throwing everything that can be made available into this battle – that’s the impression,” says former NATO general Erhard Bühler, for example Central German Radio. “The attackers there are now a colorful mix of regular troops, filled with mobilized, poorly trained reservists, separatist troops from Donetsk and mercenaries from various private companies.”

Ukraine in Fierce Fighting: Heavy Russian Losses

In addition to these two priority operating areas, Ukraine has achieved minor successes, for example in the Bakhmut region, in Kherson or on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In addition to these regionally secondary theaters of war, Ukraine is primarily trying to tie down Russian troops; for example, to weaken the Russian momentum at Avdiivka. According to Bühler’s information, around 5,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the attack on Avdiivka that was just a few days old. The most recently passed by the Ukrainian General Staff Facebook Published estimates of Russian losses in the Ukraine war total just under 300,000.

Long before these figures were published, Ukrainian officials expressed confidence that the Russian leadership had overreached itself with the large-scale invasion. The company was purely designed for a “lightning victory”. That’s why Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Military Security Service, said at the “Yalta European Strategy” Congress (YES) in Kiev that Russia can’t last another year in the Ukraine war – so the war will be over at the end of 2024. Budanov left no doubt about this.