A woman watches as a forest fire approaches her home, in Porto Velho, Brazil, in August 2020. Ueslei Marcelino (Reuters)

In 2019, the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo went dark. It did not do so because of the parameters of day and night, as usual, but because the particles from the fires in the Amazon jungle had traveled to the populated city, turning everything gray. The episode, which raised many questions about the impact that fires have on public health, also remained engraved in the memory of Eimy Bonilla, doctor and researcher in Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Harvard University, United States.

“There was already a lot of evidence, scientific articles, that talked about how the big cities were affected by this smoke,” says Bonilla. Since she had already been looking at the fires in the Amazon, she also wanted to know how this phenomenon affected the health of the indigenous people. “What about the people who are close to these fires and whose information is not in the medical records, since many do not have access to the system?” she asked then.

He zeroed in on the PM2.5 particles left behind by smoke from the fires as it is moved by the air; They are particles so fine that they only reach 2.5 microns in diameter and are up to twenty times smaller than the diameter of a hair. By entering the lungs faster, avoiding the various barriers that the body has to protect us, exposure to these particles is related to premature deaths and respiratory diseases. They have also been associated with cardiovascular problems, cancer, metabolic dysfunctions, mental health problems and a loss in the days that a person can work.

Through a model that combines how air travels through the atmosphere when there are and are not fires, with demographic information from the Amazon basin and a formula about the impact of PM2.5 on premature deaths, she and her team they concluded that those most at risk are the indigenous communities of the Amazon. While between 2014 and 2019, the period they analyzed, there were around 12,000 premature deaths each year throughout South America, the figure just for those who are in indigenous territory is around 230 premature deaths.

A more forceful way of looking at it, says Bonilla, is the following: while exposure to smoke is responsible for two premature deaths per 100,000 people throughout South America, in indigenous territories it increases to four deaths per 100,000 people. I mean, it doubles. “This is a big problem, because, as we know, they are very small populations, but highly affected. It is worrisome”, explains the expert and co-author of the study published in Environmental Research: Health.

Viewed by country, the conclusions also vary. In Brazil, Argentina and Colombia – the research clarifies – the greatest excess mortality related to fire smoke is for the urban population. In Peru and Bolivia, on the other hand, there are more premature deaths related to this problem in indigenous communities. To give another example, the data added between 2014 and 2019 suggest that exposure to smoke from fires represents almost 39,000 deaths throughout Brazil, and that in the indigenous territories of Peru alone it reaches 500 premature deaths.

The situation becomes more worrying if the trend continues as it is today: more fires fueled by human activities such as mining, logging and agriculture. This, without taking into account that climate change and high temperatures are making fires more likely. Since 2002, the study also says, the annual number of fires in the Amazon has twice exceeded the figure of 600,000, in 2004 and 2007. And although between 2004 and 2013 it began to decrease, reaching 264,000 fires per year, it shot up again to almost 500,000 in 2020. Fires that, when they dye large cities gray, it is because before they also did so with the small neighboring towns where they arose.