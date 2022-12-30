Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Vice President of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals, affirmed that the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” is keen to play a leading and active role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable development goals at the regional and global levels. This came during the executive session of the heads of the global councils for the sustainable development goals that was held in Dubai, during which plans and strategies that the global councils for sustainable development goals intend to implement in the next stage were discussed, and the most important achievements and initiatives that were achieved during The year is 2022.
The Vice President of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals said that the global councils witnessed in their new format the addition of 8 new councils, and the adoption of a different work methodology that shifts from focusing on one goal for each council to an integrated model that supports accelerating the implementation of the 17 global goals for sustainability through strategic partnerships and innovative projects. And national, regional and global programs and initiatives designed to support the acceleration of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the regional and global levels.
Abdullah Lootah added that the UAE government supports the achievement of sustainable development goals through global councils that reflect the message of the UAE and its constant endeavor to develop and strengthen frameworks of cooperation and international action aimed at achieving sustainability, translating the directives of the wise leadership on the need to intensify efforts and extend a helping hand to societies around the world, to achieve development goals in accordance with the global UN agenda, praising the efforts of the heads of the global councils for the sustainable development goals and their active role in promoting the achievement of the 2030 UN Sustainability Agenda.
During the meeting, the chairmen of the councils reviewed the most important achievements of the global councils for sustainable development goals, and the programs, projects and initiatives that have been implemented since the launch of their second session within the activities of the Sustainability Week, which was organized by the UAE government during Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting also discussed the roadmap for future plans and visions during 2023 Council policies to implement them.
For her part, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and Chair of the Global Council on the Fifth Goal for Gender Equality, said: “The vital role played by the Global Councils initiative for the Sustainable Development Goals in its second session is interesting, as it adopts interconnected work models And ramified, it contributes to the convergence of leaders from various fields on the need to find urgent solutions to the various challenges related to achieving global sustainability.
Al-Marri indicated that promoting gender balance should be a local and global priority, and that inspiring models of regional and global partnerships should be adopted that make achieving the goals of sustainable development a possible and integrated endeavor.
Dr. Sonia bin Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, and Chair of the Global Council on Goals 4, 8, 17, said: “Developing talent from the younger generation, empowering them, and helping them make their way to the future is one of the most important pillars of achieving sustainability, as reflected in the initiative ( Nomu) launched by the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education to provide the younger generation with the necessary information and skills to succeed in building a knowledge-based digital economy, and to help them develop the core competencies identified by the World Economic Forum for success in future work.
Bin Jaafar added: The “Nomu” initiative aims to promote and accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals 4, 8 and 17 in the UAE, as the initiative has empowered and qualified more than 6,400 Emirati young men and women out of 25,000 young men targeted by the initiative by 2025, with the aim of raising their level of readiness. To compete in the global labor market, obtain future jobs, and increase their stock of skills, to support the efforts of the UAE to consolidate its position as a global economic power, in which Emirati youth play a pivotal role in crystallizing future growth aspirations.
In the same context, Isabelle Abul-Hol, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation, and Chair of the Global Council on Goals 4,10,17, pointed out the importance of fostering a love of reading and enjoying it among children, which is not only a major indicator of their future academic success, but also It goes beyond it to being evidence of their mental and physical health, since reading helps inspire children, open and enrich their minds and enable them to help shape their future and the future of society in general, which is considered one of the most important elements of sustainable development, which was embodied in the efforts of the UAE to build bridges of knowledge and establish a culture of reading. around the world through pioneering intercontinental initiatives.
Mohammed Yousef Al Sharhan, Deputy Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, confirmed that the great efforts made by the global councils for the sustainable development goals in improving human life around the world constituted a qualitative addition to the international efforts aimed at accelerating the achievement of the development goals since its transformation from an idea into a comprehensive international initiative through the platform of the World Government Summit. Which translates the pioneering role of the summit as a global platform that brings together minds, expertise and inspiring experiences, to create the future, anticipate challenges and find the best innovative solutions for them, which supports the global agenda of sustainable development goals to ensure a better future for future generations.
The councils contribute to supporting the efforts and initiatives to accelerate the goals of sustainable development, and stimulate action around the world to enhance efforts to implement the goals of sustainable development.
It is worth noting that the initiative of the Global Councils for the Sustainable Development Goals was launched in 2018 as part of the work of the World Government Summit, which constitutes a leading global platform that brings together under its umbrella elite government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers, pioneers of ideas, and specialists in financial, economic and social affairs from various countries of the world. To exchange experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to anticipating the future of governments, and to host a variety of workshops, sessions and initiatives that focus on the latest trends and best practices in government leadership, and to provide innovative solutions to anticipate global challenges.
