Fifty years after the American professor Christopher Stone postulated the idea that rivers, trees and ecosystems in general are also depositories of rights, the Congress of Deputies yesterday made history by endorsing, with the only opposition of Vox, the parliamentary processing to turn into law the popular legislative initiative that advocates the recognition of legal personality to the Mar Menor. There is a long way ahead, not without legal and political challenges, although the legislative step promoted by the citizens of Murcia, with the solidary support of the rest of the country, to provide our valuable salt lagoon with the maximum legal shield, is already a milestone possible. The Mar Menor already enjoyed important legal figures that should guarantee its protection, but the facts have stubbornly revealed that they were insufficient and inoperative as they lacked the necessary legal force to guarantee its application.

What is proposed now connects with the global movement for the rights of Nature, an initiative promoted at the international level by lawyers, professors, judges, scientists, government leaders and ordinary citizens, who see in legislative initiatives that recognize ecosystems as subjects with inherent rights, and appeal to the courts to protect them, as the optimal solution to the planet’s environmental crisis. In the past there have been cases of success and resounding failures, at different levels of government, in Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, India, New Zealand and the United States, as Professors Craig M. Kauffman (University of Oregon) and Pamela L. Martin (University of Carolina) in the work ‘The politics of the rights of Nature’, which has just been published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Faced with the idea that these initiatives respond exclusively to a worldview of local indigenous communities in developing countries, the work of Kauffman and Martin reflects how they are adapting to the legal systems of countries such as the United States, where there are at least 87 experiences in local institutions. Some ambitious initiatives have not prospered, such as the one related to Lake Erie, but others are being implemented successfully, as is the case of the city of Santa Monica (California), where the recognition of the rights of Nature is part of the column backbone of the municipal sustainable development plan. If the Mar Menor ILP continues, it will become a pioneering initiative in the EU. It is the task of the parliamentary groups to develop from now on a fine legislative work that grants legal guarantees to the norm, so that it is effective in the protection of the Mar Menor, in harmony with the economic activities of the Campo de Cartagena region.