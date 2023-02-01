Dina Mahmoud (London)

One of the main files for discussion, during the activities of the World Interfaith Harmony Week, which is celebrated annually by the entire peoples of the earth, during the first seven days of February, is not devoid of a prominent and pioneering contribution of the Emirates, which confirms the leadership role that the state plays at various levels. Related to this event, which is revived annually, according to a resolution issued by the United Nations in 2010. In a world still recovering from an epidemic, it was considered the deadliest in nearly a century and invaded various parts of the globe for about three years and its effects have not ended yet, the consequences of the Corona pandemic dominate, in a way Kabir is on the list of the most prominent topics being discussed in the course of this unique week, which since its inception, at the beginning of the last decade, has touched on various life issues closely related to achieving harmony and harmony between believers of different religions in the world.

After Corona

The UAE’s sincere and tireless efforts highlight the issues under discussion during that week, the most prominent of which are the fears that prevail in the world about the possibility of facing a new epidemic, which experts say may be inevitable, which confirms the importance of the strategies that the UAE has already adopted, to deal with this stage. After “Covid-19”, through plans and initiatives aimed at early preparation, to curb any catastrophic viral outbreak like the one that struck the world in early 2020.

On the internal level, the UAE hastened to make fundamental changes to its government structure, with the aim of creating more flexible administrative systems, keeping pace with the changes imposed by the pandemic period, including, for example, the abolition of 50% of government service centers, and their conversion to digital platforms, within two years. Months before the start of research on the risks of future epidemics within the framework of the World Interfaith Harmony Week, the country launched the Emirates Strategy for Government Services, which aims to provide advanced digital services, improve their effectiveness and make them fully automated, so that they can reach the beneficiary, anywhere. And around the clock, without mixing, it may lead to a viral infection.

In addition, the UAE hosted research activities that dealt with ways to deal with any epidemic risks in the future, such as the forum that Abu Dhabi hosted in the middle of last year, under the title “Foreseeing the Future of Future Epidemics and Biological Risks”, which aimed to determine the nature of biological risks and threats that the country may face. This contributes to enhancing the resilience of its sectors and strengthening its ability to prevent risks and mitigate their repercussions.

Externally, the UAE has pledged $60 million to support global efforts to eradicate the Corona pandemic, and prepare to deal with potential health epidemics in the future, including what may result from the spread of “Covid-19” mutants, which represented an extension of the UAE’s contributions. In fighting the epidemic itself, part of which was embodied in the state harnessing its various logistical capabilities to provide 136 countries around the world with the necessary medical resources to confront the pandemic.

In the context of announcing this pledge, which is definitely highlighted in the context of the discussions of the World Interfaith Harmony Week, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed the UAE’s permanent commitment and continuous work, side by side with the international community, in order to address any Future threats of epidemics and diseases that could threaten humanity and pose a threat to the global health system.

This pledge was an additional confirmation of the UAE’s belief in the necessity of joint action and the integration of efforts made at the level of national and international health systems to support global capabilities aimed at future resilience in the face of any epidemic threats, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership that stresses the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts aimed at promoting the values ​​of Human solidarity, standing together with everyone who needs support.

Natural disaster risks

In addition, the phenomenon of climate change, and its various consequences globally, occupies an advanced position on the research agenda during the activities of the International Interfaith Harmony Week for this year, especially in light of the natural disasters that this phenomenon leads to, and it is likely to exacerbate it in the next stage, which increases the intensity of Poverty among human beings, with severe impacts on their health and living conditions, wherever they are on Earth. Participants in the discussions on this file in the context of the Week of Harmony agree that the UAE has, for decades, occupied a leading position in the forefront of global efforts to deal with the devastating effects of natural disasters, which has always made it the capital of humanity, and an indispensable support for millions of those affected by Hurricanes, violent storms, devastating earthquakes, and massive floods have accelerated their pace, and their damage has expanded, in an unprecedented way, during the past few years. The bright Emirati record in this regard is full of countless pages documenting the white hands of the state on the afflicted in various parts of the earth, in various natural disasters, which contributes to the consolidation of the foundations of harmony and harmony across the world. Over the past year alone, the UAE has marched Multiple humanitarian bridges, to countries hit by devastating floods, earthquakes and torrents in various continents of the world, including Sudan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Nigeria, as well as continuous and steady relief support to countries ravaged by severe droughts, such as Somalia.

This generous Emirati humanitarian support, which totaled about 13 billion dirhams between early 2021 and mid-August 2022, would be directly in the interest of strengthening the foundations of tolerance and coexistence between different races, cultures and beliefs, in a way that meets the requirements of interfaith harmony. The lofty goal that millions around the world celebrate this week has its own week. Among the concerns of those celebrating this week are the shocking estimates revealed by the World Bank, which stated that the number of people suffering from extreme poverty in the world reached nearly 685 million people last year, or about 8.5% of the total population of the globe.

In a region such as the Horn of Africa, the drought prevailing there for several years has led to more than 5.7 million children facing acute malnutrition, highlighting the importance and benefits of the “human brotherhood” strategy pursued by the UAE, through which it is concerned with all that is good for human beings. without discriminating between them on the basis of race, religion, or geographical location.

The consequences of climate change

This strategy, which made the UAE the largest donor country in the world in proportion to its national income, is inseparable from its ambitious plans to deal with the phenomenon of “climate change” itself, which constitutes one of the main items of the discussion agenda, during the World Interfaith Harmony Week for the year 2023.

The country’s efforts in this regard, which had culminated in the announcement of the “Strategic Initiative to strive towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050”, are highly appreciated internationally, embodied in the selection of the UAE as a host country for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Known as “Cup 28”, which will be held later this year. This conference is important because it will focus on ways of concerted international efforts to implement climate commitments and pledges, as well as how to take concrete practical measures to ensure a sustainable future for humanity. In addition, COP 28 will witness, as scheduled, the first assessment process in the world of the steps taken by various countries to fulfill their obligations under the Paris climate agreement that was reached in 2015, and the UAE was the first country in the region to ratify it. The forward-looking vision adopted by the UAE in this field reflects the realization of its wise leadership of the importance of solidarity and solidarity among the various countries of the world to confront the dangers besetting humanity, in the context of the state’s playing, the most prominent role of all, in terms of promoting and devoting the principles of dialogue, understanding and coexistence, including It consolidates the foundations of interfaith harmony, especially since in 2019 it witnessed the launch of the “Human Fraternity Document” signed by the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. A unique historical event, by all accounts.