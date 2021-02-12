It happened in November. Sandra Adell had just refereed a First National game and was entertained by talking with acquaintances next to the stands. Meanwhile, the Club de Polo-Atlètic Terrassa of the Men’s Honor Division started. After seven minutes, the head referee was injured and was in no condition to continue. They all looked at her. And she was prepared. It was its premiere. “Two years ago I would not have dared, but at that moment I accepted because I saw that I could. And I got a good game”, he comments. This Sunday he will repeat in the resumption of the hockey league after the winter break.

Already in September, in the Catalan League, she and Laura Trujillo had been in charge of refereeing the men’s final, while in the last Copa del Rey they repeated. It was the first time that a pair of referees whistled a men’s match in the Honor Division. “Most of the players already know them because we have refereed them in the lower categories. That gives us security”explains Trujillo. Hockey is at the forefront of referee parity, something that “you can see it normally.”

Their stories are similar. Adell, who is currently in charge of communication for Munich, was born with a stick in hand. Member of the Egara Club As a child, her father is the president of the Catalan Hockey Federation and her mother is in charge of the project Hockey Plus adaptation of disabled players. He has even helped the company he works for design hockey shoes. He continues to play, like Trujillo, who has even been international in the U-16 and U-18 categories.

Laurine Delforge, pioneer in Belgium and benchmark

Spain follows in the footsteps of other countries and this couple that breaks the mold of other pioneers. Belgium is one of the paradigms in which hockey. Not only has it reached the status of popular sport and has become a reference, but also the referees have their space in the highest male category. “Laurine Delforge is one of the best in the world. She is a referee at the Rio Games and has been in the big events. She started because she was also a level player and that is why she had to referee in men’s categories, because she couldn’t do it herself. competition”Adell explains.

For them, refereeing is a way to stay linked to hockey, to “participate in another way.” Trujillo, for example, has managed to fit in with his profession: “I am the director of a drug addiction care center in Terrassa. I work from Monday to Friday, I dedicate myself one hundred percent. I am doing a second race and on weekends I am a hockey referee. I take it as a job, the subject economic is secondary. “

Little by little, other companions follow in his footsteps. “In the female categories almost all the referees are already girls “, they comment. Over time they hope that there will also be a Spanish Delforge. And why not them?

