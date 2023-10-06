Of Health editorial team

Two neighboring municipalities, one mission: the fight against breast cancer. Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October Praia a Mare and Tortora (Cosenza) will host meetings, events and concerts for the «Walk in pink». It starts on Saturday at 10am in Praia with the conference «Breast cancer and the protection of women’s health». In the evening, the demonstration football match with the San Paolo 1998 women’s team and the prevention match between the Spes Praia and Asd Volley Scalea volleyball teams.

Sunday there will be the opportunity to donate blood and to take advantage of some specialist consultations with experts in Praia, in Piazza della Resistenza. The «Wellbeing and nutrition» and «Physical and sporting activities» areas will also be set up. In the stage area there is music, shows and the traditional flight of doves "for all the women who have known and fought breast cancer."



Sunday 8 October the opening of the Citadel of health a Dove grey. Events include a baby massage session, gymnastics lessons and a mini marathon. At 5pm the conclusion with the walk from Tortora to Praia.