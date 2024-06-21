Tunisia (Union)

A pilot was killed and another injured after a military helicopter crashed yesterday in southwestern Tunisia.

The Tunisian Ministry of Defense stated yesterday that the helicopter was involved in an accident during a landing maneuver near the air base in Gafsa, explaining that the two-pilot crew was evacuated to the hospital, whose medical staff announced the death of one of the pilots, and that the second was in stable health condition.

The Tunisian Ministry of Defense indicated immediate intervention at the scene with medical teams to evacuate the two pilots and transfer them to the regional hospital in the city.