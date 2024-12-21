One of the first things we should do when we get on a plane is turn off our mobile phone or at least, put it in airplane mode. But what happens if we don’t? Is it really dangerous?

A pilot reveals the reality. In a video posted on YouTube, WKYC Channel 3 shared @perchpoint’s advice, explaining that despite everything, “It’s not the end of the world.”

“This is just a friendly PSA: the airplane mode button on your phone is not a conspiracy. So if you forget to put your phone on airplane mode, no, it’s not the end of the world, the plane will not fall from the sky and it won’t even affect the systems on board,” says the pilot.

“However, it has the potential to interfere with headphones. If you have a plane with 70, 80 or 150 people on board and even three or four people’s phones start trying to make a connection to a radio tower for a phone call incoming, sends radio waves, “There is the potential that those radio waves could interfere with the headsets that the pilots are wearing,” he continues.

The pilot spoke of a situation that occurred to him in San Francisco, where he experienced a “annoying hum” with headphones, which was because someone’s phone was on during takeoff.

“And as soon as we started getting the instructions, we heard a really annoying buzzing noise with the headphones and It seemed like there was a mosquito.”says the pilot in the video.

“It’s not the end of the world, but it’s definitely annoying when you try to copy instructions and it sounds as if there was a wasp or something like that around you. So if you’re ever curious why they put you in airplane mode, that’s why,” he concludes.