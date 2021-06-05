The head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova announced on Saturday, June 5, that the sale of prescription drugs via the Internet is currently being launched in a pilot mode in some regions of Russia.

“Today we are discussing the issue of selling prescription drugs. This is a question that will probably still be resolved, since some regions are now being launched in a pilot mode, then it will most likely be adopted as a whole throughout the country, “she said at a pharmaceutical breakfast at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum ( SPIEF).

Earlier, on June 3, the General Director of Russian Post Maxim Akimov told Izvestia that Russian Post is actively preparing for the delivery of prescription drugs; recently the company has already received a retail license for pharmaceuticals. According to him, Russian Post is also developing services for the delivery of goods to your home from online stores.

The day before, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which non-chain pharmacies and marketplaces will be able to remotely sell OTC drugs from September 1, 2021. It was noted that the new rules exclude the requirement for organizations to have at least 10 pharmacies in the country and their own website on the Internet.

In the summer of 2020, the Committee for the Development of Electronic Commerce of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposed to the Ministry of Health to allow the sale of medicines not only to large pharmacy chains, but also to online retail companies. At the same time, in May of the same year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decree authorizing the online sale of medicines. According to the document, pharmacy chains that have at least a dozen stationary points in Russia can trade drugs via the Internet.

The business then considered this framework too strict and proposed to give the opportunity to conduct online drug trade for both small pharmacy chains and online retailers. The Association of Internet Trade Companies, in turn, expressed confidence that this would dramatically reduce the delivery time and make it free for buyers.