If you are a regular traveler and take many flights you will be more than used to activate airplane mode on your mobile every time you take off. But have you ever wondered why we should do that?

Activating airplane mode on our mobile devices before taking off is not only a recommendation from airlines, but a key measure to avoid unnecessary problems during the flight.

Although many people think that this indication is exaggerated or even an urban legend, an American pilot has clarified in a viral TikTok video why it is so important.

The pilot, known on the video social network as @perchpoint, explained that this practice has nothing to do with avoiding a catastrophic accident, despite what many believe: “It is not the end of the world. The plane will not fall from the sky and it will not even affect the on-board systems.









However, it emphasizes that mobile devices can cause annoying interference to cabin communication systems.

«When passengers do not activate airplane mode, their phones try to connect to radio towers. This can cause interference in headphones that we use to receive important instructions,” he points out.

And he adds: “There is a possibility that those radio waves interfere with the radio waves in the headsets that pilots use.”

Complications in communication

This type of interference, although it does not represent a direct danger, can complicate communication between pilots and air traffic controllers, especially at key moments such as takeoff or landing.

Airplane mode disables your device’s wireless connectivity features, such as mobile networks, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This prevents the phone from attempting to search for signals from communication towers, thus eliminating the possibility of interference. In addition, by not being connected, the device reduces its energy consumption, something useful on long flights.

The pilot also warns that it’s not just phones that can cause problems. «Any electronic device may cause interference if not it turns off or goes into airplane mode. Even ground equipment close to the airport can cause problems,” he says.

For this reason, airlines ask that all electronic devices be configured correctly before takeoff.

Although forgetting to activate airplane mode will not endanger the flight, it is a matter of courtesy and safety. As the pilot highlights: «Definitely It’s annoying when you try to copy instructions and you hear the hum in the headphones. So, next time you fly, remember this simple step and contribute to a safer, smoother trip for everyone.