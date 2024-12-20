The plane is one of the most used means of transportation when traveling when long distances have to be traveled. One of the reasons for choosing this medium is, for example, the convenience of not having to press while traveling. It is also one of the safest means, but there are still many people who have doubts and fears, mainly due to the lack of knowledge about the operation of the device. Many pilots and cabin crew use social networks to teach about the operation and safety protocols of airplanes so that anyone can travel with peace of mind. A pilot tells what happens if you try to open the doorOne of them It’s Captain Steve, who wanted to answer the question about whether the door can be opened in the middle of a flight. “The answer is no,” he responded forcefully, but he also wanted to give an explanation as to why. “They have to be able to lift 11,300 kilos because once this door is pressurized, the pressure is about 62,000 pascals, it has screws.” that anchor the interior pins that keep that door closed,” the pilot stressed. In addition, the captain has also pointed out that “above 80 knots (140 kilometers per hour) when the “The plane accelerates, those mechanisms are activated and the door cannot be opened,” he explains about what happens when the plane is still on the ground and takeoff begins. In this way, below 140 kilometers per hour “if there is an emergency and need to get out, then yes “simply turn the door handle, which slides up and allows safe evacuation.” This pilot’s publication has garnered many views on TikTok. Most of them thank him for the explanation since thanks to it they can fly without fear. Related news standard No An airplane pilot reveals why she has to go to work in uniform A. Standard head No A commercial airplane pilot shows how the radar to avoid storms: “Thinking of those who are afraid…” VL Others decide to take the explanation with humor. There are those who claim that they would be able to lift that weight, while some mention videos seen on social networks, such as the case of the Boeing flight in which the emergency door flew off.

#pilot #explains #open #plane #door #midflight #speeds #greater #km..