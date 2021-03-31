The Brazilian company BTHEK Biotecnologia has produced a pilot batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This was reported at the Russian Embassy in the Latin American country on Facebook.

The drug will be sent to Moscow for testing, including at the Gamaleya Institute and Certification.

Production of Sputnik V in Brazil began on January 13th. The plants are expected to reach full capacity in April, when Uniao Química, which includes BTHEK Biotecnologia, will be able to produce 8 million doses of vaccine every month.