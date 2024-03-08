A report issued by the National Aviation Safety Agency in Indonesia stated that two pilots fell asleep during a domestic flight at the end of last January, without causing any accident.

On January 25, a pilot and his co-pilot slept simultaneously on board an Airbus A320 for approximately 28 minutes, during a flight from Sulawesi in northern Indonesia to the capital, Jakarta, according to the preliminary report issued by the agency.

The agency called on airlines to strengthen controls in the cockpit and ensure that crew members get adequate rest before each flight.

This report, which was seen by the media on Friday, was published on the agency's website at the end of February.

The report said that one of the pilots did not get enough rest the night before the flight, pointing out that this led to a series of navigational errors, but the passengers, who numbered 153 passengers and four flight attendants, emerged unharmed from this flight, which lasted two hours and thirty-five minutes.

About half an hour after take-off, the pilot asked his co-pilot for permission to rest for a while, which he obtained. The report added that the latter then took over the command of the plane, but he also fell asleep.

Twenty-eight minutes after the last recorded transmission, the pilot woke up and realized that his co-pilot was asleep and the plane was not on track. The report stated that he immediately woke up his colleague, answered calls from Jakarta and corrected the flight path.

The plane landed safely after the accident.