Experience is a degree and yesterday Molinero, a veteran side of the Mar Menor, made it clear. Above all because the man from Toledo managed to unbalance the match against El Ejido with a mischievous and malicious lateral free kick that ended with the ball inside the Almeria goal. Javi Motos’ team hardly generated any clear chances, apart from a shot at the post by Sergio León in the last minute of the match, but managed to take three points that allow them to continue their good pre-Christmas streak. He has added 14 points of the last 18 possible, a figure that has placed him with 28, the same as Alzira, the last team that occupies a ‘playoff’ position.

Minor Sea Ackerman, Molinero, Abel López, Javi Ramírez, Morros, Cifu, Ayala (Sergio Léon, 65), Peque, Loren, Nacho Pérez (Silvente, 72) and Ubis (Javi Alonso, 85). 0

the ejido Godino, Gabi Ramos (Czech, 87), Jonxa, Mikel, Álex Felip (Castro, 45), Neto, Jorge García, Óscar (Michel, 35), Montero, Tena (Llorente, 35) and Simón. Goal:

1-0, min. 52, Miller.

Referee:

Rodríguez Carpallo, Valencian. He admonished Ramírez, Morros, Cifu, León, Tena, Felip, Jorge, Checa and Castro. He expelled Jonxa.

Incidents:

El Pitín, 800 spectators.

El Ejido looked for an equalizer, especially with a shot by Jorge García at the turn and a subsequent shot by Óscar, although the Motorcycle team pulled from their experience and also benefited from the expulsion of Jonxa, the visiting side, with 25 to go. minutes. The victory on the new grass of the Pitín allows the Mar Menor to gain momentum before facing La Nucía, Eldense and Hércules.