A 33-year-old pilgrim has been arrested in Foncebadón (León) accused of causing a fire that has burned more than 800 hectares in Castrillo de Polvazares. The man was doing the Camino de Santiago in the north of the province of León when, according to investigations, he unleashed the flames near Castrillo on Monday afternoon. The suspect continued his route on foot until the following day, on Tuesday afternoon, he was arrested by the Civil Guard thanks to the collaboration of citizens and the help of an agent of the German Federal Police, who is providing service in the mobile pilgrim assistance office.

The characteristics of the fire immediately led one to think that the flames were probably intentional, as they began to burn very close to the paths frequented by pilgrims. The fire rose to level 2 of a maximum of 3 and required a large deployment of human and material resources to fight the fire once it was confirmed on Monday afternoon. The delegate of the Junta de Castilla y León in the province of León, Eduardo Diego, reported the authorities’ suspicions regarding the authorship of the events, mainly because hours after the first event, which burned 800 hectares, another fire outbreak was detected: “Behind this fire, specifically, when this same night in the same area there was another outbreak, there is a human intention, a person behind it.” This was expressed during the day on Tuesday, hours before learning of the arrest of the 33-year-old foreign individual near Foncebadón, a mountainous area of ​​great scenic and natural value.

This fire in León, one of the most damaging in terms of burnt territory this summer in the community, posed a threat to several towns that had to be confined due to their proximity to the front, such as Morales del Arcediano, Piedralba and Oteruelo de la Valduerna. The deployment of firefighters also allowed a gas station to be protected, also close to the flames, fanned by the wind. The action of the brigades allowed the development of the fire to be controlled during the first 24 hours of the fire and the Junta is now considering it “controlled” as its danger has been significantly reduced. José Carlos García López, technical director of the extinction works, highlighted that on Monday night there was a new outbreak in Val de San Lorenzo, which was effectively resolved, and he asked “to pursue and report this type of action”, since the first fire in Castrillo de los Polvazares “was spreading like wildfire” due to the wind and heat of these weeks.

In a statement, the Civil Guard has stressed the work of the nature protection service (Seprona) in successfully acting in cases like these. They have also thanked the contribution of a German agent sent as reinforcement to the Pilgrim Assistance Office in view of the large number of participants in the Camino de Santiago from other countries. The arrested man will be brought before the investigating court in Astorga (León). The Government delegate in Castilla y León, Nicanor Sen, has valued the role of the agents in detecting the cause of the fire: “I would like to thank the great work of the Civil Guard, not only for the rapid arrest of this presumed culprit, but also for the coordination with the other units.”