Ciudad Juárez— A man was injured in the face in a multiple car crash this morning on Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue, a few meters from Del Pilar Street.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) attended the accident where a cherry-colored Toyota Rav4 pickup truck, 2019 model, with ENF929A license plates, a black MG vehicle, 2024 model, with EDD292B license plates, a Dodge Ram Rapid Promaster utility car, 2020 model, DV0021A, and a gray Audi pickup truck, 2024 model, with ECB843B license plates, were involved.

According to a traffic police officer, the driver of the utility vehicle tried to change lanes and hit the others who were passing on the far left lane.

Traffic police officers cordoned off the scene to prevent another accident.