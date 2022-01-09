In Brazil, on Lake Furnas, a huge rock collapsed on boats with people. The incident was captured on video that he posted Telegram-channel Baza.

As a result of the emergency, five people were killed, another 20 are considered missing.

The footage shows how from a steep cliff, past which several boats with tourists sailed, a piece breaks off and falls into the water. The lump sank at least two boats.

Earlier, on Sandimuth Beach in Cornwall, a one and a half ton boulder fell from a cliff on a British vacationer. It is clarified that the 66-year-old resident of Hampshire drove a support rod into the rock, and tightened the belts tightly, thereby splitting the stone.