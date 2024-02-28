A piece of pencil had entered his airway, closing part of his lung. But no one noticed until Andrea, 8 years old, was so ill that he ended up hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit (TIP) of the Milan Polyclinic, where the fragment of lapis was successfully removed, transforming a near-miss drama into an adventure. with a happy ending to tell.

However, an affair that began in the worst way, explain the Irccs in via Sforza. Andrea suddenly develops a strong cough, followed in the following weeks by recurrent respiratory infections and the need for oxygen support. Such a serious situation makes it necessary to be admitted to Tip where the doctors discover the cause of everything: the child, a month earlier, had accidentally inhaled a piece of pencil which had completely occluded the right main bronchus of the lungs. With a delicate operation the foreign body was removed and Andrea, completely healed, returned to everyday life.

The procedure involved 3 teams from the Polyclinic: the thoracic surgery directed by Mario Nosotti, the pediatric surgery led by Ernesto Leva and the Tip led by Giovanna Chidini, in which the child was also provided with post-operative treatment of non-invasive ventilatory support and a targeted physiotherapy programme.

“Foreign bodies inhaled into the airways are an important cause of pediatric mortality and morbidity – states Chidini – In Andrea's case the inhaled object had caused a complete closure of the lung lobe, forcing the child to be hospitalized for respiratory failure. Once discovered the foreign body, endoscopy surgery was planned for its urgent removal: after the procedure Andrea completely recovered and no longer needed oxygen support.”

From the Tip of the Milan Polyclinic, an open pediatric intensive care unit where children can constantly have their parents at their side, comes “a story with a happy ending which was possible precisely because the Polyclinic has all the specialist surgical skills to treat 24 hours out of 24 this type of patients and to support them in all their needs”, comments general director Matteo Stocco. “Making available all the figures necessary to treat such complex cases – he underlines – is only possible thanks to a multi-year collaboration between child and adult specialists, both for surgical specialties and pediatric resuscitation. Ours is a unique reality of its kind, both in Milan and at a regional level”.

Unfortunately, Andrea's case is not isolated, the experts at the Milanese hospital point out. “At least 12 similar situations occur every year at the Milan Polyclinic – reports a note – and it is essential to act as soon as possible because in the most serious cases the consequences can even be lethal. The most frequent situations concern children of a few months or a few years and are caused by the inhalation of small objects such as coins, magnets, small parts of toys, badly chewed food, pen caps or button batteries. The latter in particular are among the most dangerous – specialists warn – because they release corrosive substances which irremediably damage organs and tissues”.