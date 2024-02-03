Nine out of ten residents of Torre del Burgo, in Guadalajara, are foreigners, the majority Bulgarians who work in asparagus. And although they do not reside all year round, they are the ones who have brought life back to the town

Galia, 39, smiles at the doors of her house, where she lives on rent with her husband Dinko and her two daughters. The youngest, Mariela, was born in Guadalajara.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 1:12 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Zdravei! This is how they have greeted each other for years in Torre del Burgo, converted into a little piece of Bulgaria that has come to the rescue of this agricultural town in Guadalajara, an oasis in emptied Spain watered by a registry that has grown from 74 neighbors in …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



