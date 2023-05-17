The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases obligated a young man to pay a girl 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the assault on her privacy, after he took a picture of her and posted it on “Snapchat”, and the Criminal Court convicted him of a fine of 20 thousand dirhams.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man who demanded that he pay her an amount of 50,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages she suffered, noting that the defendant assaulted her privacy by taking her pictures and publishing the pictures via “Snapchat” and commenting on them and asking him to delete them and he refused, and it was done. He was criminally convicted and punished with a fine of 20,000 dirhams for the crime of assaulting the victim’s privacy using information technology and preventing the accused from using the information network for a period of three months. The plaintiff suffered material and moral damages as a result of the defendant’s act.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that the error made According to which the defendant was convicted, it is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing this lawsuit.

The court pointed out that the defendant’s error was proven according to what is established in the penal provisions, which is available with the error necessitating responsibility against the plaintiff, and as a result of that, she suffered material damage represented by opening a criminal complaint at the Police and Transportation Department and following up the criminal case until its end, fees and expenses, and moral damage represented by scratching her reputation as well as sadness And sorrow after that incident, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay 15 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.