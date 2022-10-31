The remains visible in the image, which were dubbed “Villa”, are the size of nine full moons, according to Sky News.

Villa is considered one of the closest remnants of “giant star eruptions” to Earth, at a distance of 800 light-years.

For comparison, the iconic Pillars of Creation, photographed in great detail earlier this month, are 6,500 light-years away.

The Vela image was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory site in Chile.

The telescope’s camera has 268 million pixels and can take pictures through several filters to allow light of different colors to pass through.

What is a villa?

When it’s time for the biggest stars to “die”, they often end up in a massive explosion known as a supernova.

These eruptions are so large that they send shock waves through the surrounding gas, compressing it and creating intricate filament-like structures, as seen in an image of a villa.