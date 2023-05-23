The US military published pictures of the bomb with the escalation of tensions with Iran, following the failure of negotiations over the latter’s nuclear program.

The bomb is known by two names: GBU-57, and the massive penetrating bomb.

The US military says that this bomb is capable of entering deep into the ground and penetrating large underground facilities, such as those used to enrich uranium.

Soon after, the army withdrew some of the photos because they revealed sensitive details about the bomb.

The pictures were published on the account of the “Whitman” base in Missouri, where the B-2 strategic bomber fleet is located, which is the warplane capable of carrying this weapon.

Bomb specifications

This bomb weighs more than 12,000 kilograms.

It has a thick steel frame, allowing it to penetrate soil and cement before exploding.

Only one aircraft in the US Air Force is capable of dropping it, the B-2.

It penetrates fortresses up to 60 meters underground.

The bomb is linked to Iran

The US military began developing the bomb at the turn of the new millennium, with increasing fears of the existence of underground Iranian nuclear facilities.

And in 2019, coinciding with the escalation of US-Iranian tension, the US Air Force published pictures and videos showing two B-2 bombers dropping two bombs of this type.

Nuclear cache surprise

But what seemed to be the last American weapon to confront the underground forts, is no longer the case after the discovery of an Iranian nuclear facility located at a depth that the bomb cannot reach.

This bomb, which was prepared to confront various scenarios, including striking Iranian nuclear facilities, may not be effective in confronting a nuclear site that Iran is building at a deep depth at the bottom of a mountain.

The Associated Press reported that the bomb represents the last American weapon to strike the underground bunkers.

On Monday, news reports reported that Iran had started building an underground nuclear site.

According to US experts, the nuclear facility was built at a very deep depth (100 meters underground), to the extent that it appears to be outside the scope of a newly designed US weapon to destroy such sites.

What is meant here is the huge piercing bomb.

Pictures taken by Planet Labs BBC showed Iran digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear reactor, which has been repeatedly attacked.

The new location complicates the West’s efforts to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic bomb, with diplomacy continuing to falter over its nuclear program.