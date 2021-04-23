In the first ten days of the blessed month, fasting, resurrection, righteousness, and giving, we remember with pride and pride the beautiful human gestures while we are in the confines of the symbol of giving, the title of will and the icon of distinction, the mother who always gives without charge, as it is the palm tree that always grows up to produce the best fruits, and it is the orchard of love It smells fragrant, and a touch of tenderness when life storms intensify.

She is all these qualities and many more than them. She is the mother whom God Almighty has urged us to righteousness, and she is the icon of life in all cultures of the world throughout the ages.

And in the blessed month of Ramadan, we remember the generosity of the father and mother, and the education, education and support they have provided us for decades in the course of life, and whatever we do, we will not fulfill the rights of the parents, and we must instill these values ​​in our children. And he recalled with pride that the historical image of a leader of the size and stature of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as he sits embodying all the values ​​of love, loyalty and gratitude to the mother in the person of the First Lady of Giving, a symbol of dedication, a diffuser of happiness and positivity, and a pioneer. Empowering women, the mother, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, is an image with millions of words in its expression and embodiment of the feelings of the righteous son of the tender mother, it is an image that translated the positions of His Highness, and reflected The values ​​that we obtained from the school of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and provided lessons for everyone on how to honor and honor mothers, and uphold their status and status.

This image entered the hearts, and carried with it overwhelming happiness, as the image gathered all the standards of the original values ​​of our wise leadership and the society of the United Arab Emirates, which has always believed in the position of women and their role in society, and the words of His Highness came full of gratitude and appreciation to all mothers, and his words embodied a new lesson added to that The bright record of the system of values ​​that our leadership is keen to instill in all of us every day, so how beautiful it is to see the resurrection of a leader of the stature of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, while he sits with righteousness, gratitude and gratitude in the grove of the generous grove of the mother Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose love inhabits all our hearts It is a picture of history, and it is a message to young people that the mother is in a sublime position, and it is a call to devote her righteousness and gratitude to her, and it is a bright image for those who have gone away from his mother’s righteousness, love, care and attention to her.

A picture that draws millions of words that the language is unable to confine to explaining the aesthetics of the situation, its moment, its connotations, and its positive effects that its scent revealed to souls and hearts, and spread happiness in a country that has always believed that happiness is its most prominent title.

It is our duty as educators and parents to teach our children these values, and the mechanism for their growth and preservation always fresh in their hearts. This value image will always be a fundamental pillar in our curriculum when it comes to socialization. How beautiful it is for this lesson to be present in the month of Ramadan, which God made a month of righteousness, generosity and kindness for parents and watching over their comfort.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

