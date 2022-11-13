In a televised speech after the explosion, Erdogan said that preliminary investigations show the involvement of a woman in the explosion that killed 6 people and wounded 53 others in the vital Taksim area in central Istanbul.

But Erdogan did not provide more information about this woman.

The Turkish president added: “Our relevant authorities are continuing their work to uncover the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and the parties behind it.”

Turkish media reported that the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office had opened an investigation into a terrorist act against the background of the explosion.

She added that the investigation centers around a woman who was spotted by the surveillance cameras, putting a bag in the place minutes before the explosion, and then leaving.

A picture circulated of a 1.65-meter-tall woman said to be involved in the explosion, and she was apparently wearing a backpack before the explosion.