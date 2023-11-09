New York’s fall auction season has gotten off to a strong start, even though last year’s record bar seemed unbeatable. A painting by Picasso titled Femme à la montre It surpassed 129 million euros on Wednesday night, becoming the second most valuable work by the artist sold at auction. The oil painting, from 1932, was the protagonist of the sale of the private collection of the philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau, which is held for two consecutive days at Sotheby’s house in New York. The painting represents Marie-Thérèse Walter, lover and muse of the Malaga artist, portrayed in many of his works.

Fisher Landau died earlier this year at 102, leaving behind an overwhelming 120-piece collection of modern and contemporary art that includes works by Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, Willem de Kooning and Georgia O’Keeffe. The auction price of the set can exceed $400 million, according to the auction house. With him picasso, In the first bid, one of Jasper Johns’ iconic paintings of the American flag was sold, which fetched $41 million, and an oil painting by Ed Ruscha emblazoned with the word boss (chief, in English), for 39.4 million.

Picasso is a regular at major New York auctions, but this year, which marks the 50th anniversary of his death, his legacy resonates more strongly. The painting belongs to one of the most prolific years of the Spanish artist’s career. “Femme à la montre by Picasso is a masterpiece no matter how you look at it. Painted in 1932—the annus mirabilis of the artist―, is full of joy and passion, but at the same time it is absolutely thoughtful and determined. Her bold primary colors sing from a five-foot-high canvas,” Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s head of impressionist and modern art for the Americas, explained at the press presentation. The aforementioned year, also known as the erotic year of the artist, was so key in Picasso’s career that a monographic exhibition was dedicated to him, organized in 2018 by the Tate Modern in London.

Last year, Picasso’s most curious painting of Walter, in which she appears as a sea creature with tentacles, sold for $67.5 million, also at the New York headquarters of Sotheby’s. The record achieved by a Picasso was recorded in 2015, with the O version of The women of Algerauctioned at Christie’s for $179.4 million, at the time the highest price paid for a work of art at auction.

The oil painting ‘Boss’, by Ed Ruscha, in the pre-auction exhibition at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York. Julian Cassady Photography Alive Coverage (Julian Cassady Photography / Ali)

In the rooms of Sotheby’s headquarters in the exclusive Upper East Side of New York, spread over seven floors, one could hear a lot of Spanish from America these days; The offering of numerous Boteros (several of his recognizable sculptures and some large oil paintings) and a wide selection of works by Latin American artists, in addition to countless drawings by Picasso, attracted the attention of a segment of the international clientele that was increasingly thriving in the auctions. There were also Asians, who monopolized the art market after the Russians retreated due to sanctions and the war in Ukraine. An entire room dedicated to the Impressionists completed the tour of the works.

Fisher Landau’s beginnings as a collector date back to collecting insurance after an armed robbery at her New York home in 1969. The philanthropist referred to the episode as the turning point that diverted her attention from her collection of stolen jewelry. To painting. “Although Lloyd’s of London [compañía aseguradora] paid, there was no way to replace the collection. She was so beautiful. And they took her away in one fell swoop… I was devastated. But I decided I didn’t want any more jewelry. Now I had the initial capital to start a collection” of art, the woman explained in an interview, included in the Sotheby’s catalogue.

The Ferrari 250 GTO that will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on November 13.

Sotheby’s fall season is comprised of eight auctions, beginning with the two-day sale of the Fisher Landau Collection. Until November 16, the house will sell, among others, a collection of modern art with a wonderful and dreamlike chagall as the main course, next Monday, and an evening dedicated to contemporary art with a self-portrait by Basquiat with a starting price of 40 million dollars. In addition to painting and sculpture, the sales also include an auction of a unique lot of a 1962 Ferrari GTO, which, with an estimate in excess of $60 million, could become the ferrari most valuable ever sold at auction.

