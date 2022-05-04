The minor’s parents surprised the pedophile in full sexual assault after hearing the victim’s cries and looking through a space on the vinyl
The father of a two-year-old girl who suffers from cerebral palsy attacked a physiotherapist after surprising him when he allegedly raped the minor at the Casa de la Dona de Torrent, a municipal assistance center for victims of gender-based violence and sexual assault.
The serious events occurred on Tuesday afternoon in an office of
#physiotherapist #arrested #raping #girl #cerebral #palsy #Valencia
Leave a Reply