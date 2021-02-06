A physician in Singapore was accidentally injected with a five-fold dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 during vaccination training sessions. The Straits Times writes about this with reference to a representative of the National Ophthalmological Center (SNEC).

The error was discovered a few minutes later when the employee was resting in a specially designated area. The senior doctors were immediately alerted and all personnel were examined for side effects and reactions.

The doctor was sent to the hospital for further observation, and was subsequently discharged two days later. SNEC said it continues to monitor his health, although he feels good and looks healthy.

Test vaccination was carried out exclusively among the staff of the center. The management of the institution reported that the error was due to human factors and poor coordination within the team itself. The worker in charge of the vaccine dilution was called on another matter, and the employee in charge of the vaccine took the concentrated solution, thinking that it was a finished product.