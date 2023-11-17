Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:25 p.m.



A new 290 Kw photovoltaic plant for self-consumption is now operating at full capacity in Mercamurcia with the aim of supplying its facilities. Developed on roofs and the parking lot, this aims to save energy and reduce the environmental impact, by avoiding the emission of 308 tons of CO2. This was reported this Friday during the meeting of the board of directors of this food logistics distribution center.

Thus, during this meeting, Mercamurcia’s Energy Efficiency Plan and its data on the commercial evolution until the third quarter were analyzed, a period in which the commercialization of the Fruit and Vegetable Market increased by 9%, due to the high occupation of space in the facilities and the incorporation of a new operator specialized in the transportation of fresh products.