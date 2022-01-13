The Murcia City Council will have to face off with the representatives of the company Operating Business 2 SL in the Contentious-Administrative Court of Murcia. This company, promoter of a project to install a photovoltaic solar plant in Sucina, which dates back in its final format to 2018, has sued the Murcia City Council for definitively revoking its license. This company paid more than half a million euros as a land use fee, although it never built it. Claim more than 2.5 million euros.

The planned occupancy area of ​​the definitive project in the La Peraleja de Sucina area for the entire operation (phases 1 and 2, with a total of 19.95 MWp installed in one-axis trackers) was 305,518 square meters, if Well, the total area of ​​the plot occupied 450,495 square meters. Land that was classified as a forest park.

It was planned to be developed in 3 associated projects, corresponding to phase 1 of the photovoltaic plant (10.00 MWp); phase 2 of the photovoltaic plant (also 9.95 MWp) and the underground medium voltage lines that will connect the two plants with the Balsicas electrical substation in Murcia, according to the latest simplified Environmental Impact Study document carried out.

Installation project of photovoltaic solar plant in Sucina

The first agreement signed between the Murcia City Council and the company (which affected land in Sucina and Avileses) dates back to 2009, with the popular Miguel Ángel Cámara being mayor. Then Solnueve Iniciativas Energéticas SA was awarded the public concession for the construction of 2 photovoltaic solar plants and the corresponding power evacuation line. That same year it obtained a favorable qualification in the Environmental Impact Study, thus obtaining the Environmental Authorization from the City Council.

Between 2012 and 2013, the company obtained all the passage and crossing permits from the different affected organizations. Meanwhile, there was a change in the Spanish legislation on renewable energies, which paralyzed the execution of the project. To reduce the environmental impact, the initial public concession was changed and the initiative was concentrated in La Peraleja de Sucina. And by then, the promotion passed into the hands of the company Operating Business 2 SL, the current applicant.

In 2017, the company was awarded 20 MW in the renewable energy auction carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Energy. This obliges it to have the administrative authorization of the plant prior to October 13, 2018. In 2017, the General Directorate of Industry, Energy and Mines requested a new environmental authorization, given the relevant modifications in the projects initially authorized, and modifications of environmental legislation.

From then until now, the City Council decided to revoke the original license on the grounds that the project had been substantially modified and that from “a few initial solar panels” it had ended up promoting “a large installation”. It happened before the motion of censure of March 2021 and is what has led the company to take the Town Hall to court, where the case is currently.

“I should be in the Prosecutor’s Office”



The Ecologistas en Acción association, which presented allegations to the project three years ago, is clear that “it was approved without taking into account the contrary technical reports that had existed from the beginning,” said Pedro Luengo, its spokesman. “We believe that what the current municipal government team would have to do is take the case to the Prosecutor’s Office, since there may be a crime even if it has not been consummated,” he added, arguing that the fact that the City Council collected the fee in advance shows that he planned to go ahead with this “illegality.”

The environmentalists defended that it was “a clear example of corruption, since they were going to change the use of the land for an activity not allowed on those lands without modifying the General Municipal Plan.”