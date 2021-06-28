The festival (now in its sixth edition) was held in Neive, in the province of Cuneo, celebrating one of the most famous Fiat designers and author of models such as the Topolino, the 600 and the legendary 500 of 1957: Dante Giacosa. Organized by the Municipality of Neive, the place that gave birth to the family of the engineer (born in 1905 and died in 1996) and where he rests, the traditional event has brought together oral, photographic and mechanical memories.

A conference was held at the Neive Castle hall in which world-renowned designers such as Giorgietto Giugiaro, Enrico Fumia and Roberto Giolito. The latter, head of the Heritage of Stellantis and father of the 2007 500, told an anecdote about Giacosa: “I had the good fortune to meet the engineer during my first years at the Fiat Style Center, and I remember his interest and his brilliant vision in seeing the first computers that we used experimentally to design the cars in action. His work still represents the essential compendium for anyone who is preparing to think about new forms of means of transport, for vision, inventiveness and solidity of the concepts.“.

A photographic exhibition on Giacosa, set up with the contribution of the Fiat Historic Center of Turin at the ancient Clock Tower, will be open to the public throughout the summer: it consists of shots, drawings and posters granted by the Stellantis Heritage Authority. By the way, the Centro Storico Fiat of Turin, housed in via Chiabrera 20 in Turin, shows a faithful reproduction of Dante Giacosa’s office.

Finally, in the medieval village of Neive, some of the models of the Turin brand were welcomed, born from the pencil of Dante Giacosa: from the legendary Topolino of 1936 to the Fiat Cisitalia of 1947, also in the convertible version, from the Fiat Touring of 1966 to the 128 of 1970, just to name a few. In addition of course to the 500, presented on July 4, 1957, it has become a legendary icon among small cars.