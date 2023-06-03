It’s hard to tell if Da Vinci turned in his grave when Basquiat painted his version of the Mona Lisaor if Velázquez had sued Picasso for reproducing his meninas on cubist canvases, but it is indisputable that these works —the originals and derivatives— are classics of art history and that the Western tradition has been marked since the Renaissance by versions, reinterpretations, and conversations about the new and the old . For this reason, last week’s US Supreme Court ruling that Andy Warhol infringed the copyright of photographer Lynn Goldsmith by using her photo of singer Prince in a series of screen prints, has put the art world on alert. . The amount of the fine, which will be assumed by the artist’s foundation, is yet to be determined.

The decision of the highest US legal body sets a precedent on the scope of the defense of “fair use” – what Americans call fair use—, a rule that allows the use of portions of works protected by intellectual property without the need to ask permission. The works of Andy Warhol, the greatest exponent of pop art in the world, are inspired by already existing advertisements, photos or consumer goods to reproduce, modify and give them another meaning: his series of images of Coca-Cola or Marilyn Monroe start from from a previous design to transform it and make a critical comment on capitalism or superstars.

In 1981, Lynn Goldsmith photographed Prince for the magazine Newsweek. Three years later, the magazine Vanity Fair he commissioned Andy Warhol for a series of silkscreens and two pencil sketches of the singer. To do this, Warhol used Goldsmith’s black and white photo, which he transformed by adding color. Vanity Fair he then paid the photographer $400 for the one-time use of part of his work as “reference material.” When Prince died in 2016, the magazine decided to reclaim the commission from Warhol (died 1987) and paid the Andy Warhol Foundation $10,250 for the use of another of the series’ silkscreens.. But not the original author. When the case reached the Supreme Court, Judge Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote the opinion of the majority (seven against two), considered that both works shared the same purpose and commercial use in this situation (both were sold to magazines) and what, how Vanity Fair had already done in 1984, there was to have been financial compensation for Goldsmith in 2016.

Lynn Goldsmith (right) poses with her attorney Lisa Blatt on the steps of the US Supreme Court on October 12, 2022. Mickey Osterreicher (Getty Images)

The Supreme Court ruling could change the rules of the game of artistic creation in the American country, but for the moment not in the rest of the world, although the flow of works, galleries, entertainment multinationals or American artists is so large and predominant that the scope could be global. Cristina Villasante, a lawyer specializing in copyright, is aware of the limits of its influence in Europe: “I don’t think this ruling will cause a wave of lawsuits here. I am convinced that the decision of the US Supreme Court could influence the decisions that our courts in Europe take in this regard, although we must take into account that the continental European and Anglo-Saxon systems are quite different and the decision does not create jurisprudence in Europe”.

Some interpret the decision of the majority as a victory for the small artist, whose work is protected. But others see this opinion as a scourge of freedom of expression and the possibility of creating works of art that derive from existing ones. Artists like Richard Prince, Sherrie Levine or Jeff Koons, whose work walks the fine line between plagiarism and inspiration, could be affected. Copyright legal experts explain the nuances of this case and its effects.

A sentence that limits or favors artistic creation?

The person in charge of writing the dissenting opinion was the liberal Elena Kagan —usually aligned with Sotomayor—, who replied: “[La sentencia] It will stifle creativity of all kinds. It will prevent new art, music and literature. It will frustrate the expression of new ideas and the achievement of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.” Sotomayor responded that these claims would not age well.

However, Kagan is not the only one to think that this ruling could impoverish artistic creation. In an article from New York TimesBlake Gopnik, an art critic and author of a Warhol biography, argued that while the decision need not hurt artists, it could discourage them from creating derivative art. “What if Goldsmith insisted on being paid a billion dollars for a license, or demanded only thousands from some artist who can’t afford even that? Suddenly, Goldsmith would have almost a veto right over someone else’s artistic expression or, at the very least, over his media reproduction, ”explains the critic.

Andy Ramos, an intellectual property lawyer, agrees with this point of view. He explained by phone to EL PAÍS that he was surprised that the opinion of the majority of the Supreme Court was in that direction: “Traditionally, in the doctrine of the fair use Much importance was attached to transformative use, which is that the work from which you are drinking has a purpose and a different nature from the work that results”. For example, he illustrates, in Warhol’s painting of Campbell’s soup cans there is transformative use because the original work is a soup can whose purpose is to sell soup, but in the painting there is an artistic purpose of commenting on the society of consumption.

Works belonging to Warhol’s famous series dedicated to Campbell’s soup (left) and Marilyn Monroe (in the background). samuel sanchez

“On the other hand, in this case, rather than focusing on the transformative use, the Supreme Court has focused on the nature and purpose of the work and, above all, on whether that purpose is commercial,” continues Ramos. “So, of course, artists will be more careful when creating derivative art from third-party works. If someone now wants to legitimately appropriate a third-party work without asking for authorization, they are going to have to carry out a much more complex analysis than up to now. It does not mean that they lose the right to do it, but it does mean that it will be more laborious for them, ”he clarifies.

Noah Feldman, an American academic and jurist, also makes a similar argument. in his analysis of The Washington Post: according to him, this ruling is pro-artists but anti-art. “The Supreme Court has sided with individual artists, but against art itself,” he begins, evoking the idea, also alluded to by Kagan, that new art always borrows something from the old. Artists like Eric Doeringer, whose work is based on transforming existing works, have shown their disagreement with this resolution. “If you apply the fair useshould be applied fair use to do what you want with it. Being told that my way of expressing myself is not really mine, I perceive as censorship, ”said Doeringer, who in his career has used several Warhol paintings to transform them.

However, there are those who consider this positive. Lawyer Cristina Villasantes thinks that prioritizing intellectual property is favorable, because it encourages the creation of new original works, since artists will be forced to create following their own personality. “In the United States, the right to freedom of expression is usually placed above intellectual property. On the other hand, in this case, the sentence favors the authors and that also encourages creation and innovation”, explains the lawyer.

A surprising decision in the US, but not very impressive in Europe

Villasantes assures that this is a sentence that surprises in the United States, “but that would not attract attention in Europe, if something similar occurred.” In the North American country, the doctrine of fair usenon-existent in Europe, grants the possibility of using intellectual property as long as it is considered that its use does not harm copyright, without requiring permission from the owner of said rights, for example, for academic, informative or parodic use.

“There the fair use it is a great institution. For the experts of copyright It is a bit like talking about the monarchy here”, compares Andy Ramos. In Europe, the Intellectual Property Law is based on a system of limits that, Villasantes explains, must be interpreted more restrictively.

The commercial purpose of the works

Courts in the United States consider four factors in determining whether the defendant’s defense is valid. fair use: the purpose and character of the disputed use, the nature of the copyrighted work, the importance of the portion used in relation to the work as a whole, and the effect of such use in the marketplace on the value of the work protected. In this case, the Supreme Court stressed that the use and purpose of both was commercial, and that they competed in the same market: that of selling photos to magazines.

That caused the Supreme to rule on Goldsmith’s side. Villasantes clarifies: “If the Supreme Court had established that what Andy Warhol had done was protected by the fair usethe work of this photographer could stop being licensed, because any transformation of her work would start to be commercialized and, therefore, she would stop earning money from the license of her work”.

Although in the sentence Judge Sotomayor makes it clear that Warhol’s work could be exhibited, for example, in a museum, or in an art history textbook, it is not so clear how the sale of merchandising with that work. “If you expose it, there is a non-commercial purpose there. But if you are selling t-shirts or postcards, fail along the same lines that the Supreme Court has done on this occasion, ”explains Ramos.

The dilemma of artificial intelligence and copyright

“There is already a class action lawsuit in the United States from Getty Images to Stability AI for violating copyright with Stable Diffusion, the software generation of images with artificial intelligence”, informs Villasantes. Artificial intelligence feeds on already existing images, with intellectual property rights, without asking the corresponding authors for authorization, to produce a result derived from those images. For this reason, the Getty photographic agency considers that this use should be regulated and that the authors should be able to authorize or not their inclusion in the AI ​​database.

However, argues the lawyer, once the output Other questions arise: “What is the use that is going to be made of that image? Can it be considered that it is original and different enough to understand it as a new work and protect it in the fair use? The problem of authorship would also come into play, since it would be a work created by a machine and not by a physical person”. Although this ruling does not guarantee that Getty Images will win this case, Villasantes claims that it creates a precedent that could be favorable to copyright and, therefore, detrimental to Stable Diffusion.

