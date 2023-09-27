A photograph of the Mar Menor, taken by Óscar Martín, has made its way among the favorite corners of Spain. This is a snapshot captured on a walkway in Los Urrutias, which shows one of the sunrises that this area offers. The author of this postcard-worthy scene shared on his Instagram profile a selection of images taken in this area, which includes landscapes with flamingos and panoramic views of the Saluda lagoon.

Óscar Martín, who presents himself as a photography and videography fan, expressed in one of the publications that showed the benefits of Los Urrutias that with this work he was leaving his comfort zone. An extra effort more than rewarded. And he has managed to enter the list of winners of the ‘My Favorite Corner’ contest, in which more than 3,000 images from all over the national territory participated. The results were published this Wednesday, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

This is a tourism promotion contest on Instagram with the aim of publicizing special corners of Spain. A jury made up of a commission of professional tourism agents from across the country, a commission of photography professionals, and an internal commission from the event organization itself decided the winners. Any user could participate in the contest, which in this edition has distributed 5,000 euros in prizes: 2,000 euros directly in this deliberation of the national winners, and 3,000 more distributed among the different local contests that also make up the initiative and that represent the backbone of the project.

Winners



The first five positions were for Luarca-Valdés (Asturias), Madrid, Cangas de Morrazo (Pontevedra), Sant Antoni de Portmany (Balearic Islands) and La Laguna (Tenerife). The contest also awarded 10 second prizes and expanded its prizes with 10 special mentions due to the high level of the works presented. Among this last category is the image of Los Urrutias.

In this edition, the following municipalities had a local contest, with their own jury, call and prizes: Cambrils (Tarragona), Gorbeia (Álava and Vizcaya), La Laguna (Tenerife), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), La Muela (Zaragoza), Luarca-Valdés (Asturias), Santurtzi (Vizcaya) and Sant Antoni de Portmany (Ibiza). Its participants have opted for prizes both in their respective local events and in the initiative’s national call.

Samuel Rodríguez, responsible for the ‘My Favorite Corner’ contest, explained that “Spain has so many special corners that the choice has been truly difficult. Making the first selection by autonomous communities was already an arduous task, since there were more than 3,000 participants. Thanks to this great reception, he expressed that “the contest has given me many good ideas of places to visit. And that is the objective of ‘My Favorite Corner’: to show places that many people may not know about as an option for their next getaway or vacation break.