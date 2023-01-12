The brand-photozone appeared on the main street of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – Khreshchatyk. It depicts the Moscow Kremlin, engulfed in fire, writes Ukraina.ru in its Telegram channel.

According to media reports, Ukrposhta installed a large stamp.

It is located near the building of the Kyiv City State Administration, where earlier, as Ukrainian media noted, there was a photo zone with an image on the theme of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Then the inhabitants of Kyiv massively tripled photo shoots there.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

On December 19 of the same year, it was reported that a resident of Severodonetsk, on the instructions of the Ukrainian authorities, tried to bring Christmas decorations into Lugansk with calls to kill Russians. The special services then noted that the man was on an assignment from the Center for Information and Psychological Operations of Ukraine (TsIPSO). He planned to hang toys on Christmas trees near one of the educational institutions in the center of Lugansk.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

