Are you ready to learn the story of Gumball, the purebred dog Pit Bull saved from dog fights that now you can enjoy her new home forever? Fortunately, a loving family has decided to welcome this pure soul into its life, which will have to overcome not only the wounds of the body, but also the traumas of the soul. But now he is no longer alone.

On 14 December 2019 the PM of Mairiporã, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, released the handcuffs on the wrists of 41 people, who were reported for a dog fight, on a farm in the city. There were many dogs usually used for fighting.

Many of these were Pit bull dogs, found deeply injured and with very serious trauma. In addition, the agents also found the carcass of a dog, who had been dead for who knows how long. His body had been abandoned there, without even the dignity of a burial.

One of the Pit Bulls rescued during that roundup quickly found his new forever home, thanks to a loving family who decided to give the caramel-colored dog a second chance. What time is it called Gumball and he is finally happy.

After two years one loving family took charge of his existence, promising to protect him from all harm. It has been a long time to heal in body and soul. As well as to regain trust in people. They treated him in an institution where he recovered. And now he is happy.

Pit bull saved from fighting, he has now found his happiness

On January 13, the dog was adopted and the video was shared on Instagram that demonstrates how much the past is now behind him.

Gumball lives in Matinhos, Parana, with a family that makes him happy every minute of his life.