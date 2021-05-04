Santiago del Moro (43) posted in the last hours a photo of his eldest daughter, Katherine (10), fruit of his love with Maria Jose Sanchez, and rekindled on the networks the euphoria of his fans about the incredible resemblance between the minor and Lali Esposito (29).

In detail, the driver of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m.) He shared on his Instagram account an image of his first-born with a chinstrap in hand and some very cool sunglasses. And next to that image he commented: “Her“.

Immediately a good part of his followers began to comment on Catalina’s enormous physical resemblance to the idol teen. “It’s Lali”, “We all think she’s a mini Lali right?“,” Sorry, I thought it was Lali “,” Mini Lali, beautiful “,”It is equal to Lali“and” It looks like Lali Esposito “were just some of the comments Santiago received.

Catalina, the eldest daughter of Santiago del Moro. Photo: Instagram

It should be noted that this is not the first time that fans of the also host of The Moro Club (La 100, from Monday to Friday from 6 to 10) highlight the similarities between their eldest daughter and the singer.

At the beginning of January of last year, Santiago posted on Instagram a photo of his daughter on the beach, where the minor was seen in profile, and it caught the attention of all his followers, who then commented that Catalina was just like Lali when she was younger and took her first steps in the middle.

Catalina, the eldest daughter of Santiago del Moro. Photo: Instagram

“Esposito miniature”, “It is Lali Esposito as a little girl”, “It looks like a small version of Lali … very beautiful“were some of the comments the driver received regarding Cata’s resemblance to the artist.

Santiago is quite reserved when it comes to his private life. His relationship with María José as well as the upbringing of his daughters, in addition to Cata, they are parents of Amanda (7), they are not usually topics of debate in the middle.

Lali Espósito in her early days as an actress. Photo: Instagram

However, in the occasional interview, he spoke about it and gave details of the importance of going home every night and receive the warmth of your family.

Santiago del Moro and his daughters, Catalina and Amanda. Photo: Instagram

“In my house I have the support and the love that I need. Thats the secret. My wife never cared about the little note on the portal, or the fame, or … That helped me a lot, “he said some time ago in an interview for Viva.

Santiago del Moro and his wife, María José Sánchez. Photo: Instagram

And he exemplified: “The day that (Jaime) Stiuso aired on Intractable It was a mess. Imagine, I got home and my phone was exploded and my head was in the air. My wife was waiting for me with the baby’s newsletter in hand. ‘Signá, signá’, he said to me. I asked him if he was aware of what had just happened, that a spy who was looking for the whole world had gone on the air … ‘Firmá’, he replied. His way of saying ‘that’s not important’ … is very valuable to me. ”

