International pressure seems to be taking its toll on the case of Princess Latifa, the daughter of the Emir of Dubai who reported being held by her father. The young woman, accompanied by two women, looks at the camera with a face of circumstances in a photograph that they have posted on their respective Instagram accounts. It is the first image of the Sheikha in months and everything indicates that she seeks to respond to the UN request for the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (the federation of which Dubai is a part) to show that Latifa is still alive and free.

The British chain BBC, which has revealed the presence of the photo on the social network this Saturday, has confirmed with friends of Latifa that the two women who flank her are known to the princess, although neither of them wanted to make statements. The exact date the snapshot was taken is unknown, but both posted it last Thursday. The one who signs as @shinnybryn added, in English, the comment: “Great evening at the MoE with friends.”

MoE stands for the Mall of the Emirates, the shopping center that houses the famous Dubai ski slope, and the entrance to whose cinemas is seen in the background despite the fact that, being a selfie, the image appears inverted. The ad for the film is also distinguished Guardians of the night: the infinite train, which premiered in the Emirates on the 13th.

Latifa, 35, is one of the thirty children of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid al Maktoum. In late February 2018, he tried to escape Dubai, but the yacht he was traveling on was intercepted off the coast of Goa by Emirati commandos supported by Indian forces. Officially, it was said that it had been a “rescue”, but in a previously recorded video, the princess explained that her father did not allow her to leave the emirate and that her life was very constrained by family rules.

“If the photograph is genuine, it would indicate that the UAE may be trying to allow Latifa to return to public life,” said Radha Stirling, the founder of the activist network Detained in Dubai, who released that video, in a statement. unveiled the sheikh’s odyssey. Stirling identifies @shinnybryn as Sioned Taylor, a skydiving instructor, ironman triathlete and former member of the British Royal Navy.

Latifa’s case returned to the present day last February when a BBC program broadcast a series of videos that it had managed to send to several friends through a hidden mobile. After recounting her capture, the princess denounced that she had been locked up in a chalet with bars on the windows and watched by police officers. He also showed his despair at seeing no way out of his situation.

So both the UN and the British Government asked the UAE to provide proof that the Sheikha was alive and well. The Emirates Embassy in London said: “His Highness is being cared for at home, supported by his family and professional doctors.” It did not convince and just a month ago a group of independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, again asked for proof of life.

As usual, neither the Dubai Government Press Office nor the media in the United Arab Emirates have echoed the spread of the photograph. Nor is it clear that it is enough to satisfy the UN demand. At the end of 2018, a picture released by the Latifa authorities with Mary Robinson, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and President of Ireland, only raised more questions. For his part, David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign and Detained International (a spin-off of Detained in Dubai), assures that “there have been several positive and potentially significant developments in the campaign”, but, with his usual secrecy, refers to a future statement.