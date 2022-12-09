The photo released by the police, on the possible culprit of Marco Pannone’s attack: here’s what emerged

The situation of Marco Pannone, the 25-year-old shot outside the pub where he worked is still very serious. However, the agents decided to release a photo of a boy, who appears to be the suspect in the beating. Officers are working to find those responsible.

The investigations by law enforcement are constantly evolving. From the image you can’t see the boy’s face very well, but it seems to be him guilty.

He has brown hair and a black jacket. To spread the image, she was the same Scotland Yard. The photo isn’t sharp enough to see the face well, but obviously the agents are working to track it down.

From what emerged from the investigations, there could be two people who hit Marco, after a short one conversation. However, a confirmation has not yet arrived.

The only thing the agents discovered is that the 25-year-old young man, who is fighting for his life, had a short conversation with those guys. They were sitting outside the pub where she worked and they were consuming.

At one point, the guy had to warn them they were about to to close and hit him in the back. Marco without even realizing it, is fell to the ground and that’s where they continued to rant on him.

The conditions of Marco Pannone in the hospital

The boy is currently located hospitalized at King’s College Hospital and obviously, his situation is very much indeed delicate. The doctors to try to help him, decided to subject him to a delicate surgery head.

As soon as the parents knew what happened, they took the first available plane and flew to him. They never leave it aloneeven if he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

As soon as his mother saw him in that state, she fell ill. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on the sad episode and above all to find the people who reduced the young Italian to death.