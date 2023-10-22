A photo of Adolf Hitler appeared on the video board at Spartan Stadium in Michigan. The TV channel reported this CNN on Sunday, October 22.

On Saturday, October 21, an American football match took place between the teams of a local school and the University of Michigan. Before the start of the competition, an image of Hitler appeared on the stadium screen with a caption asking people to guess in which country the person in the photo was born.

It turned out that what happened was part of a quiz run by a third-party company. The sports club apologized, assuring that the contract with the company that organized the dubious quiz will be terminated.

“I deeply apologize for the image displayed at Spartan Stadium that made many members of our community feel unsafe. This was unacceptable,” said Interim University of Michigan President Teresa Woodruff.

On October 6, four players from French football club PSG were forced to apologize for shouting insults at opposing fans after winning a match.