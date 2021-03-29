A flight attendant of the Russian airline UTair was photographed in an outfit from the 1990s and surprised foreign fans. The girl shared a series of frames in her Instagram-account.

The pictures show a 22-year-old flight attendant posing in a black leather coat with a fur collar against the backdrop of a snow-covered forest. At the same time, the girl has a fur hat on her head, and her hair is pulled back.

“Greetings from the 90s. Maybe someday our winter uniform will change, ”an airline employee signed the publication.

Netizens rushed to praise the flight attendant’s appearance. “You are beautiful”, “So wonderful”, “You look very sexy in this outfit”, “Beautiful photos”, “Such natural beauty!”, “I am delighted with this leather coat! Just super “,” Perfect appearance “,” What a beautiful girl, “they wrote in the comments below the post.

Earlier in March, a photo of a social media-famous stewardess in uniform aboard a plane surprised netizens. The picture shows a 30-year-old airline employee Kali Harlow poses in the compartment for the flight attendants and holding an intercom receiver in her hands. At the same time, the girl’s legs are lifted up.